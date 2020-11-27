Advertisement

Pleasant Weather for the Holiday Weekend

Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures are on the way
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:21 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Well above average temperatures are expected during the holiday weekend. Highs by tomorrow could hit 50 degrees in many spots. A huge ridge of high pressure will bring in plenty of sunshine as well.

That ridge is strengthening to the west currently. Ahead of the ridge, a few clouds will be seen early today. Those will head out this morning. By tomorrow wind will shift to southwesterly and even milder air will push northward. High Saturday are expected in the upper 40s.

By Sunday, a strong cold front will approach from the northwest. This front will really kick up the wind. Sustained wind will be near 20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. The front will also bring colder air into the state. Highs through much of next week will be in the 30s with lows in the 20s.

No precipitation is expected with the passage of the front. As a matter of fact, no precipitation is expected for at least the next seven days.

