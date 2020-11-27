Advertisement

SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:31 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The motorcycle of the late Chris Farley has been sold to his dear friend and actor, Tim Meadows, but actor David Spade also played a part in the purchase.

According to Patch.com, Farley’s longtime friend David Spade was first interested in the Harley-Davidson bike after hearing about a Facebook post from Chris’ brother, Tom.

Tom Farley posted on Facebook that Farley had only rode the motorcycle around Chicago a few times “because it terrified him!”

According to the auction website, the description detailed that the ignition key to the bike was missing. Tom Farley revealed that it was because he had the key, so anyone that wanted to buy it and ride it would have to talk to him.

Somebody once convinced my brother to buy a Harley because “they are cool and made in Wisconsin”. He only rode it a few...

Posted by Tom Farley on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The auction website listed that the estimate for the motorcycle was between $4000-6000.

Once Spade purchased the bike, former SNL actor and friend of Chris, Tim Meadows, also wanted to buy the bike. Patch.com explained that Meadows contacted Tom about who bought the bike, which was Spade, then reached out to Spade to buy it from him.

In another Facebook post, Tom Farley said that this was “A great double ending to the Harley story!”

He added that he would be sending the key to Meadows right away.

A great double ending to the Harley story! First, David buys it at auction. Then, Timmy asks if he’ll sell it to him....

Posted by Tom Farley on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

