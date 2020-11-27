Suspects attempt burglary of tools at construction site

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to a good surveillance systems and a speedy police response, duffel bags full of valuable construction tools were not stolen from a construction site in the 1300 block of Fish Hatchery Rd. Sunday, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD says they were contacted around 7:30 p.m. by a construction company employee about a burglary in process. The employee was at home watching from surveillance cameras as at least three suspects reportedly broke into trailers that contained high-valued tools inside the fenced construction site.

When officers arrived, MPD says they spotted one suspect trying to escape by jumping a fence. Police took 21-year-old Brandon D. Singleton into custody on a tentative attempted burglary charge.

The other suspects got away, MPD reports.

The suspects had cut a padlock to gain entry into the site, MPD says. Outside of two trailers, which had also been broken into, officers discovered several duffel bags containing tools.

