The Rotary Botanical Gardens opens the Holiday Light Show

The garden in Janesville debuts its holiday display.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Holiday Light Show is returning to the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, with over one million lights brightening the gardens in preparation for Christmas.

The show opens Friday night, and the show starts at 4:30. The Holiday Light Show is open every weekend through Christmas, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets range from $10 for adults and $5 for children, with more details on the garden’s website.

The garden’s staff is taking extra precautions due to COVID this year, including requiring face coverings, capping the number of attendees, and expanding the show’s hours to help space out the crowd. Staff also ask visitors to be mindful of social distancing and to keep children close at all times.

The staff’s goal is for everyone to stay as safe as possible while enjoying the festive display.

