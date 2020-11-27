Advertisement

TikTok gets more time to sell US business

TikTok is getting more time to sell its U.S. business.
TikTok is getting more time to sell its U.S. business.(CNN Newsource)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:42 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Trump administration has given TikTok until Dec. 4 to find a buyer in the United States.

The short-form video app’s Chinese owner Bytedance is trying to finalize a take-over deal by Oracle and Walmart.

The deadline for selling TikTok has been extended twice in the past month.

In an executive order this summer, President Donald Trump originally set a hard deadline of Nov. 12 for the change in ownership. He called the Chinese-owned social media video-sharing app a threat to national security.

The deal to transfer control of TikTok to Oracle and Walmart has yet to be greenlighted by the U.S. government or Chinese regulators.

More than 100 million U.S. users have downloaded the TikTok app.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Wisconsin has some of the cleanest air, but one of the worst odors
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in...
Police: 15-year old arrested in connection to Wauwatosa mall shooting
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
Warm November day
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
Shell casings found after reports of gunfire in Janesville
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting