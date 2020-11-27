Advertisement

Virus claims nearly 300 nursing home residents in 4 weeks

The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MILWAUKEE - Nearly 300 nursing home residents in Wisconsin died from COVID-19 in the most recent month reported to the federal government.

The Journal Sentinel reports that’s more than 10 times the previous month.

Nursing homes in Wisconsin reported that 294 residents had died of the disease caused by the coronavirus between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In the previous month, the deaths of 28 residents were reported.

In the latest four-week period, Wisconsin nursing homes reported 2,130 residents with newly confirmed cases.

