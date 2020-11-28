74-year-old airlifted to Madison hospital following Darlington crash

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 74-year-old man was injured and hospitalized Friday following a two-vehicle crash in Darlington.

The crash occurred around 12 p.m at State Trunk Highway 23, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Gary L. Loken, 74, was traveling southbound when he crossed the center lane and struck a trailer.

The trailer was being hauled by 35-year-old Tyler J. Meyer.

Meyer was reportedly uninjured, while Loken was transported to Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Madison due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.