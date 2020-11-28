Advertisement

Biden plans swift moves to protect and advance LGBTQ rights

(AP)
(AP)(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama.

Now, as president-elect, Biden is making sweeping promises to LGBTQ activists, proposing to carry out virtually every major proposal on their wish lists.

One is to lift the Trump administration’s near-total ban on military service for transgender people. Biden also is backing a bill passed by the House last year that would extend federal anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ people nationwide.

But most Senate Republicans are wary, due in part to opposition from religious conservatives who say the measure threatens religious liberty.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Sun Prairie PD confirms one dead after crash on WIS 19

Latest News

Cool down starts Sunday
Co-artistic director of Kanopy Dance in Madison teaches a virtual class.
Arts programs lean on grant money to stay afloat during the pandemic
Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
Less than 10k Wisconsinites tested for COVID-19 over past day
Madison man arrested under suspicion of sixth OWI offense