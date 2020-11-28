Dane County breaks record for COVID-19 testing in past 14 days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County broke a record in COVID-19 testing during the past 14 days, averaging over 6,000 tests per day.

In Public Health Madison & Dane County’s latest weekly blog post, health officials say tests averaged at 6,067 tests per day, up from 5,314 in the last snapshot.

More than one in every 100 people in Dane County have tested positive for COVID-19. PHMDC noted that the county’s 14-day average number of cases was 441 cases per day, up slightly from 439 last week.

There were 6,178 total cases during this snapshot and PHMDC reported that cases per day ranged from 225 to 689. Hospitalizations have also “plateaued” but PHMDC warned that they still remain at a high level.

PHMDC also noticed that Latino and Black county residents are disproportionately represented among those testing positive and being hospitalized for COVID-19.

Members of the Latino community represented nearly 1 in five cases and 13% of hospitalizations, but health officials noted this community makes up 6% of the county population. Black residents represent 9% of the total cases and 14% of total hospitalizations, but also make up 6% of the Dane County population.

Health officials also warned of a “particularly worrisome” trend, that clusters of COVID-19 are continuing to grow in assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. The Dane County Jail has the largest cluster in a single facility with 69 cases in this two week period.

PHMDC explained that they did not provide any additional information about COVID-19 clusters because the data is likely an under count of the true number in the community.

