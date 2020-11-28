How to make a seasonal cocktail with State Line Distilling

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking to try your hand at becoming a mixologist for the holiday season, State Line Distilling explains how to make a holiday cocktail.

Mike McDonald, the bar manager for State Line Distilling, shared tips on the NBC15 Weekend Morning Show for making sure you tend your bar at home correctly.

How to make a holiday Cosmopolitan. (State Line Distillery)

Cosmopolitan Bias

COCKTAIL RECIPE:

2 oz vodka

.75 oz lime

.75 oz cranberry-orange syrup (cranberry, orange peel, cane sugar, water)

1 lemon peel

Glass: Coupe

MOCKTAIL RECIPE:

1.5 oz lime

1.5 oz cranberry-orange syrup (cranberry, orange peel, cane sugar, water)

1 lemon peel

3-4 oz Top Note Club Soda

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Lime Wedge

How to make a holiday Cosmopolitan. (State Line Distillery)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.