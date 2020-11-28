Advertisement

How to make a seasonal cocktail with State Line Distilling

A unique twist on a Cosmopolitan to get your spirits lifted during the holidays
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking to try your hand at becoming a mixologist for the holiday season, State Line Distilling explains how to make a holiday cocktail.

Mike McDonald, the bar manager for State Line Distilling, shared tips on the NBC15 Weekend Morning Show for making sure you tend your bar at home correctly.

How to make a holiday Cosmopolitan.
How to make a holiday Cosmopolitan.(State Line Distillery)

Cosmopolitan Bias

COCKTAIL RECIPE:

  • 2 oz vodka
  • .75 oz lime
  • .75 oz cranberry-orange syrup (cranberry, orange peel, cane sugar, water)
  • 1 lemon peel
  • Glass: Coupe

MOCKTAIL RECIPE:

  • 1.5 oz lime
  • 1.5 oz cranberry-orange syrup (cranberry, orange peel, cane sugar, water)
  • 1 lemon peel
  • 3-4 oz Top Note Club Soda
  • Glass: Collins
  • Garnish: Lime Wedge
