Iowa County Sheriff’s Dept.: 2 arrested following erratic driving, possession of heroin

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men were arrested Friday after they were found to be in possession of heroin following erratic driving on the highway, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 2 p.m, Iowa County deputies were dispatched to U.S Highway 18-151 near mile marker 58 for a report of an erratic driver. The vehicle was stopped by a deputy at exit 47.

The driver, 31-year-old Andrew J. Adams, was arrested and booked into Iowa County Jail on several charges including possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while under the influence—third offense.

The passenger, 34-year-old Jacob R. La Rocque, was transported to Uplands Hills Health for medical clearance and later to jail. He was booked on felony possession with intent of Heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant through the Department of Corrections.

Both Adams and Rocque remain jailed pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.