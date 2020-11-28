It only gets colder from here...

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday was the pick of the weekend. A clear sky & abundant sunshine were complemented with highs reaching 50-degrees. A cold front moves across southern Wisconsin tomorrow. Temperatures will drop throughout Sunday into Monday.

High-pressure slides East over the next 24 hours. Another weather system swings across the Great Lakes. Since there won’t be any moisture to work with, the system’s cold front won’t drop any rain. Rather, cloud cover will increase tomorrow afternoon and evening as the front passes. Temperatures will warm into the lower 40′s by mid-day, but begin dropping in the afternoon/evening.

Monday morning starts off in the 20′s, but temperatures will only climb as high as the freezing mark. Although left free & clear of any rain/snow, Wisconsin is in for a windy start to the week. Northerly winds could gust upwards of 25 - 30 mph in the wake of the departing low.

Sunshine stays in the forecast throughout next week, but temperatures will remain near normal for this time of year. We won’t strike above 40 in the afternoons for a while.

