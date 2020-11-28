Janesville ‘Jolly Jingle’ returns with COVID-19 safety precautions

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville’s festive holiday event, Janesville’s Jolly Jingle, returns Friday, Saturday & Sunday, December 4 - 6, 2020 to downtown.

This year, Janesville’s Jolly Jingle will feature fun family events and activities designed to lift your holiday spirit while keeping you safe.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have re-invented the Jolly Jingle so that it can be held in the safest way possible,” said Rene Bue, Jolly Jingle Event Organizer. “Our committee used their creativity and imagination to recreate an event that we hope will inspire holiday joy during a time when we can all use it most.”

There are many ways to enjoy the three-day event. Stroll the downtown to see businesses with windows cheerfully decorated for the holidays, and drive by the sparkling Holiday Tree Show Outdoor Edition at Rock County Historical Society, where visitors are also welcome to wander the grounds.

You can also walk through Rotary Botanical Gardens to experience more than a million twinkling lights at the Holiday Light Show or drive through a fun and festive reverse holiday parade at Traxler Park. You can virtually enjoy a tree lighting or visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause.

You can drive through Candy Cane Lane for photo ops with Santa’s elves and deliver your holiday wish list to Santa and Mrs. Claus in their special North Pole mailbox. Most events are free or low cost.

Due to the ongoing global pandemic the following safety guidelines will be enforced at all events: all participants over 2 years of age will be required to wear a cloth face covering, maintain a social distance of at least six feet between you and other Jolly Jinglers, take advantage of hand washing and sanitizer stations, and stay home if you are sick.

For more information and a complete list of events visit janesvillejollyjingle.com. Events subject to change.

