Less than 10k Wisconsinites tested for COVID-19 over past day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest report from the Department of Health Services tallied less than 10,000 COVID-19 tests over the past day—with over half of them returning positive.

The lull in testing comes just a two days after the Thanksgiving holiday. DHS numbers show 9,443 tests were administered since Friday’s report. To put things in perspective, 37,428 tests were administered last Saturday, Nov. 21.

Despite the lull in testing, over 50 percent of the tests returned positive with the DHS recording 5,033 new cases. The new cases bring the seven-day rolling average 4,243—approximately 2,000 less than last Saturday’s average.

The DHS reports Wisconsin has recorded over 380k cases since the pandemic began. Currently, 70,753 of those cases are considered active.

Additionally, according to Saturday’s report, the state has seen 28 more coronavirus-related deaths. The new deaths bring the total in the state to 3,285. The number of new hospitalizations from COVID-19 was reported at 167 Saturday, bringing the total ever hospitalized with the virus to 16,882.

The agency’s case activity tracker shows all but seven in the state are seeing critically-high case activity.

The DHS tweeted Saturday reminding Wisconsinites that COVID-19 doesn’t take a holiday, and encouraged people to continue to practice guidelines set forth to stop the spread.

#covid19 doesn't take a holiday or have a long weekend, as our daily snapshot of cases proves. As our schedules get busier during the holiday season, it's important to remember to continue to practice the safety guidelines to #StopTheSpread Learn how at https://t.co/VH6g3Ij8nF pic.twitter.com/aT4GISvvuf — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 28, 2020

Of the 9,443 tests administered in the past day 4,410 returned negative. Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 306.770, or 80.6 percent, have recovered.

