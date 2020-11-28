Madison man arrested under suspicion of sixth OWI offense

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton police arrested a Madison man early Saturday morning for allegedly driving without a valid license and refusing sobriety testing.

Around 2:26 a.m, a Middleton police officer pulled a vehicle over at the 6200 block of University Avenue. Police say the driver, 45-year-old Demetrius Mathes of Madison, did not have a valid driver’s license.

Additionally, the officer noted a “strong odor of marijuana” and intoxicants coming from Mathes. Mathes allegedly refused sobriety testing and as a result was arrested for operating while under the influence —sixth offense.

Mathes was transported and booked into the Dane County Jail.

