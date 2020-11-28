Advertisement

Madison Police investigate burglary at Wright Middle School

(WMTV)
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is facing burglary charges after he broke inside Wright Middle School early Saturday morning.

Madison police say they were dispatched to 1717 Fish Hatchery Road at approximately 12:13 a.m. for an alarm, when a security officer found a broken window where it seemed someone made entry to the school.

The Madison Police Department stated officers searched the school with a K9 and located Gerron Griffin.

Police say Griffin did not have any association to the school and appeared to be under the influence.

When officers contacted him, they say he was not wearing pants and recently defected on the floor.

According to police, Griffin admitted to using synthetic marijuana prior to breaking and entering inside the school.

Madison police say nothing was taken or damaged. Griffin received medical attention before being booked into the Dane County Jail on burglary charges.

