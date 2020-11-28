Madison UPS store works to make returns more COVID-19 friendly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Online package returns are being made easier and more COVID-19 friendly this winter.

The UPS store on Odana Road in Madison are trying to make customers feel more at ease this holiday season by working out of a POD.

“That allows people to drive up with a code and we’ll be able to scan the code in the POD,” explained owner Shannan Bogle. “We’ll have people sitting out here and we can keep distance between people and that way, they’re not sitting out here in a long line thinking ‘uh oh I can’t return.’”

Employees will begin working out of the POD starting Tuesday, Dec. 1. It is expected to stay open through the middle of January, well into the holiday season.

