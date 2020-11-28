Advertisement

Milwaukee police: 3 separate shootings, 2 fatalities

Shooting crime scene
Shooting crime scene(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings, including two that ended in fatalities.

A 34-year-old man and a 36-year man were killed in separate incidents.

A 37-year-old man was in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in a third incident.

Police say they investigating all three incidents that happened over the Thanksgiving holiday.

