Milwaukee police: 3 separate shootings, 2 fatalities
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings, including two that ended in fatalities.
A 34-year-old man and a 36-year man were killed in separate incidents.
A 37-year-old man was in critical condition at the hospital after being shot in a third incident.
Police say they investigating all three incidents that happened over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.