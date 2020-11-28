Advertisement

Police: Woman run over, injured after losing control of truck, jumping out

Police determined the crash was likely caused by a mechanical failure on the truck.
MGN
MGN
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is injured after jumping out of a moving truck as it rolled towards the Portage Canal early Saturday morning.

Around 2:44 a.m, authorities responded to a crash scene at the 200 block of West Edgewater Street on the walking path next to the Portage Canal.

Once on the scene, Portage police found a 36-year-old woman and a passenger. The woman told police she was run over after jumping out of the moving truck.

Police say the woman attempted to stop the vehicle, but safety mechanisms failed. The truck reportedly rolled out of control through private parking lots and towards a steep embankment leading to the Portage Canal.

As the truck quickly approached the embankment, the woman jumped, but was unsuccessful in clearing the truck and was subsequently run over.

The woman was stabilized and transported to a regional hospital with an “unknown level of serious injuries,” according to Portage police. The current status of the victim is unknown.

