Shell casings found after reports of gunfire in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating shots fired near the 1500 block of Kellogg Ave on Saturday morning.

According to the Janesville Police Department, callers reported hearing gunshots at 2:37 a.m. on Saturday. Once officers got to the scene they found shell casings.

People who witnessed the incident told police the shooting might have come from a car.

There are no reports of injury or damage.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 24.

