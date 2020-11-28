Shop Small: Business owners ask for support

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Local store owners hope this holiday shopping season can make up for revenue lost throughout 2020.

Thanksgiving weekend is a premiere holiday shopping weekend in Mt. Horeb.

“With us being closed down for three months, we really need customers coming in and supporting us,” Open House Imports Owner Janice Sievers said. “Not having as many people shopping, we’ve all taken a big step back.”

This year, small business owners outside of Madison say it’s more important now than ever to shop local.

“Between the whole weekend, it makes up a good portion of our month, it makes up about 25% or a quarter of our month’s business in November,” Lynn McFee, owner of McFee on Main said.

Twenty minutes away in New Glarus, “The Bramble Patch” is also hoping to pick up some extra business.

“We need it, otherwise we wouldn’t be able to keep our employees year-round,” Bramble Patch Manager Carol Allen said.

“The money that we make in the next four weeks is what makes us able to keep our employees employed during January, February, March, April when it is so very slow,” Bramble Patch owner, Sheri Weix said.

This Thanksgiving weekend, before opening your wallet, shop owners ask the community to think about where their money is going.

“It’s really critical to get everything we can from our locals,” McFee said.

“There’s always been something, weather, rain, snow, sleet, but this has been so much, altogether that small businesses really need support at this time,” Sievers said.

According to Dane Buy Local, most small businesses make about 40% of their revenue for the entire year over the next six weeks.

