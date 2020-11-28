Warm November weather on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! Saturday is going to the pick day this weekend. There will be no shortage of sunshine and temperatures will be warm for this time of year. A cold front will arrive on Sunday and bring an end to the warm November weather. The end of the November and the start of December looks chilly. High temperatures for the upcoming workweek will only be in the 30s. Temperatures could drop into the teens almost areawide Monday night into Tuesday.

This morning is chilly. Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. The wind is just strong enough this morning out of the south southwest to add a wind chill factor. Wind chills or feels like temperatures this morning are in the upper teens or lower 20s.

Temperatures will start to jump as soon as the sun comes up this morning. Most places will be near 40 degrees by 10 a.m. and in the mid 40s by lunchtime today. High temperatures will be near or just above 50 degrees this afternoon. High temperatures today will be about 15 degrees above average for this time of year. The average high for today in Madison is 47 degrees. There will be no shortage of sunshine today either. The wind will be out of the southwest at around 10 mph, which will help temperatures climb. The weather looks great to get outside and put up your holiday decorations.

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. The wind will still be out of the southwest at around 10 mph.

A cold front will drop south across the area on Sunday. This front will likely come through dry, but it will kick up some clouds. Sunday will be cooler. A cooler airmass will follow the front. High temperatures on Sunday will only be in the lower to mid 40s, which is still above average for this time of year. Sunday will be breezy. Expect a northwest wind at 10-20 mph.

Monday will likely be the coldest day next week. High temperatures on Monday will only be in the lower 30s. Temperatures will tumble Monday night. Overnight lows Monday night into the Tuesday morning could be in the teens almost areawide.

The rest of the workweek will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and lows will be in the 20s. Right now, the weather pattern looks quiet. Most of the area probably won’t see a drop of rain or a flake of snow over the next 7 days.

