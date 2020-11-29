Advertisement

Bundle up for Monday Morning

Northerly winds pick up overnight - wind chills could dip into the teens. Monday’s highs will stay near freezing (32°F).
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front passed through southern Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures have been falling throughout the day. Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20′s. A stiff northerly wind will take wind chills down into the teens.

Partial sunshine returns by Monday afternoon, but the temperatures will not rebound. A deep cold-air mass spills into the Midwest at the start of the work week. Monday’s highs will only climb into the lower 30′s - near freezing in Madison. Morning wind chills could fall into the teens in some spots. A heavy jacket is a must!

It’ll be even colder on Tuesday morning - most places will fall to around 20°F with several locations registering lows in the teens. Although winds will relax, wind chills could dip into the single digits in a few, select places.

Sunshine sticks around for much of the week. An upper-level weather system stays south of Wisconsin early Thursday. Some cloud cover could spread into the Badger state in the morning. Outside of a mention of cloud cover, no major weather systems will impact the state through next weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 30′s - lower 40′s.

