Cold front arrives Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! A cold front will drop south across the area today. This front won’t bring in any rain or snow. If anything, it will just help kick up some clouds. Despite the lack of rain and snow, this front is still going to have a big impact on weather. Gusty northwest winds and cooler air will follow the front. Temperatures will only top out in the lower to mid 40s today. The wind will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph behind the front. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. With strong northwest winds and temperatures in the lower 40s, wind chills will not get out of the 30s today.

Temperature Vs Wind Chill - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid 20s. The wind will still be strong out of the north at 10-20 mph. This will put wind chills near or just below 10 degrees Monday morning. It’s going to be very uncomfortable to spend a lot of time outside Monday morning without bundling up.

Wind Chills - Monday 7AM (WMTV NBC15)

Monday will be the coldest day this week. Despite a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures on Monday will only be in the lower to mid 30s, which is just below average for this time of year. Monday will also be a breezy day. The wind will be out of the north at around 15 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all day on Monday.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison (WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the week will be seasonably chilly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and lows will be in the lower to mid 20s. Right now, the forecast looks dry. Most of the area probably won’t see a drop of rain or a flake of snow this week.

Precipitation Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.