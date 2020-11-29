DHS records 22 deaths, 117 hospitalizations as testing lull continues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services has yet again tallied less than 10,000 COVID-19 tests over the past day.

The agency has seen a lull in testing since the Thanksgiving holiday—with as low as 1,300 new cases recorded Friday.

DHS numbers show 9,511 tests were administered since Saturday’s report. Of those tests, 3,831 returned positive. The new cases bring the seven-day rolling average 4,289—approximately 1,700 less than last Sunday’s average.

While these numbers are lower than those seen over the past few weeks, the DHS says test results may take longer to get during the holiday season.

Wisconsin has recorded over 384k cases since the pandemic began, according to DHS numbers. Currently, 79,894 of those cases are considered active.

Additionally, Sunday’s report indicates the state has seen 22 more coronavirus-related deaths. The new deaths bring the total in the state to 3,307.

Another 117 people were hospitalized with the virus in the past day, bringing the total ever hospitalized to 16,999. The DHS reports hospitals are at 82 percent capacity.

The agency’s case activity tracker shows all but seven in the state are seeing critically-high case activity.

Of the 9,511 tests administered in the past day 5,680 returned negative. Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 311,438, or 81 percent, have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.