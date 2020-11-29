Advertisement

Sun Prairie Police investigating following ‘targeted shooting’

Police say shots fired from one vehicle struck another on the highway.

(wmtv)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police are investigating after several shots were allegedly fired at another vehicle on U.S Highway 151.

Police responded to U.S Highway 151 between West Main Street and Grand Avenue around 3:30 p.m Friday for a report of shots fired.

A dark colored sedan allegedly shot at and struck a black Jeep Cherokee in what police say was a “targeted shooting.” Investigators recovered several shell casings from the scene.

No one was hurt during the shooting. Police are still working to identify a potential suspect or suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at (608)-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.

