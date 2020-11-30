Advertisement

7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.

The 21-pointer is now at a local taxidermist awaiting a chest mount.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WLUK) - The window for hunting deer with guns in Wisconsin may have closed for the year, but not before one seven-year-old Oconto Co. boy could bag a trophy buck that will keep him smiling until next season.

Jericho Manske killed a 21-point deer at an Oconto Co. deer ranch. His father, Eric Manske, bragged it only took one shot for his son to take down the buck, adding “it’s always been one shot. He hasn’t ever taken more than that at an animal.”

Jericho, however, was a little humbler about his sharpshooting, saying he “really didn’t get a good shot at it,” but explaining how the bullet went in the throat and out the shoulder.

Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.(WLUK)

Eric attributed Jericho’s marksmanship to starting early… very early.

“I had him shooting a BB gun at target when he was probably one. He shot a spike when he was five in Michigan, and a six-pointer last year at six years old,” Eric recounted.

He explained that Jericho does everything. All dad does is stand behind him and press the bottom of the stock so it absorbs some of the impact on his shoulder.

“For him to shoot something like that it’s just amazing. Whether it’s on a ranch or in the wild, to watch him, see the excitement,” Eric added.

The 21-pointer is now at a local taxidermist awaiting a chest mount.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Sun Prairie PD confirms one dead after crash on WIS 19

Latest News

WisDOT: Thank snow plow drivers by being safe on the road this winter
Sun Prairie man finds new purpose after losing his job during the pandemic
Sun Prairie man finds new purpose after losing his job during the pandemic
Multiple units respond to rural Jefferson Co. structure fire
Darlington crash
Darlington officials extract 77-year-old woman from car after crash
Orlando City forward Chris Mueller (9) follows a play during the first half of an MLS soccer...
Former Badger, Chris Mueller called up to US Men’s National Team