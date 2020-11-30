Advertisement

Darlington man arrested for alleged possession, distribution of child pornography

Source: MGN(WTOK)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Darlington man was arrested Sunday following an investigation into alleged possession of child pornography.

The Darlington Police Department reports that the investigation lead them to conduct a search around 7:45 a.m. Sunday of a Galena Street residence.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Luis E. Leon-Martinez for alleged possession and distribution of child pornography. He will remain in jail until his future court proceedings, according to a news release.

Darlington Police were helped by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the state Dept. of Justice during this investigation. DPD was also assisted by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and DOJ during the search.

