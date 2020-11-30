Advertisement

DNR wants to help first-time hunters celebrate

Certificates are available for deer, bear, turkeys, and more.
The Wisconsin DNR will email a certificate to new hunters.
The Wisconsin DNR will email a certificate to new hunters.(Wis. DNR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources wants to help all successful first-time hunters who bagged their first deer over the weekend.

In a post on the its Facebook page, the agency has shared a link to a form people can fill out with the information about their first quarry.

After submitting their information and a photo, DNR will send them an email with a printable certificate recognizing their achievement.

The certificates are available for (Click for submission form):

Know anyone who got a deer for the first time this weekend? Help them celebrate with an official first deer certificate...

Posted by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Sun Prairie PD confirms one dead after crash on WIS 19

Latest News

WisDOT: Thank snow plow drivers by being safe on the road this winter
Sun Prairie man finds new purpose after losing his job during the pandemic
Sun Prairie man finds new purpose after losing his job during the pandemic
Multiple units respond to rural Jefferson Co. structure fire
Darlington crash
Darlington officials extract 77-year-old woman from car after crash
Orlando City forward Chris Mueller (9) follows a play during the first half of an MLS soccer...
Former Badger, Chris Mueller called up to US Men’s National Team