DNR wants to help first-time hunters celebrate
Certificates are available for deer, bear, turkeys, and more.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources wants to help all successful first-time hunters who bagged their first deer over the weekend.
In a post on the its Facebook page, the agency has shared a link to a form people can fill out with the information about their first quarry.
After submitting their information and a photo, DNR will send them an email with a printable certificate recognizing their achievement.
The certificates are available for (Click for submission form):
