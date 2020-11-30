DNR wants to help first-time hunters celebrate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources wants to help all successful first-time hunters who bagged their first deer over the weekend.

In a post on the its Facebook page, the agency has shared a link to a form people can fill out with the information about their first quarry.

After submitting their information and a photo, DNR will send them an email with a printable certificate recognizing their achievement.

The certificates are available for (Click for submission form):

Know anyone who got a deer for the first time this weekend? Help them celebrate with an official first deer certificate... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.