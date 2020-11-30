Advertisement

Evers, GOP leaders set to meet Tuesday for COVID-19 talks

It will be their second meeting in two weeks
Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and top Republican lawmakers plan to meet this week to continue discussing the state’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Evers’ Deputy Communications Director Britt Cudabeck confirmed to NBC15 that the governor will sit down again Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and newly-elected Majority Leader Scott LeMahieu on Tuesday so they could continue the discussions that began prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

They previously met ten days ago, to begin talks about possible legislation to help the state in its battle against COVID-19 spread and the associated economic impacts. Both sides described that initial session as “productive.”

The legislature has not passed any coronavirus-related relief bills since mid-April when it passed legislation to help allocate the $2.3 billion Wisconsin was set to receive as part of the federal government’s $2 trillion CARES Act.

Earlier this month, Evers rolled out a package of COVID-19 relief bills designed to improve access to and reduce the cost of health care, reduce the spread of the virus, and offer flexibility to families.

Vos also indicated this week what he would like to see in new legislation. Those goals included increased contact tracing and focusing on rapid testing.

