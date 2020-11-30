Lots of Sunshine on the Way This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure is exiting the region early today. Some lingering cloudiness and a few flurries will be seen during the early morning. By late morning plenty of sunshine returns as high pressure builds in from the west. Highs today will be in the low to mid-30s.

Forecast mid-afternoon temperatures and sky conditions (wmtv weather)

Breezy conditions will been between the two weather systems. Northerly breezes in the 15 mph range with gusts to 25 mph will generate wind chills in the teens during the morning and 20s during the afternoon.

Strong wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph will generate wind chills in the 20s .through the afternoon. (wmtv weather)

Gradually milder temperatures are expected over the next few days with highs tomorrow in the mid-30s and highs on Wednesday in the lower 40s. We will lose some of the wind as well. Mostly sunny and quiet weather will be seen through the remainder of the week.

At this point, the weekend looks pretty quiet weather-wise. Sunshine will continue with near, to slightly above-average temperatures.

