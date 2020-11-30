Madison holiday light display pays tribute to frontline workers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A long-standing University Avenue holiday lights tradition turned into a tribute to frontline workers during the pandemic.

This is the 25th year of the holiday lights display off University Bay Drive. It’s bringing holiday cheer and a message.

“I’m so happy to be able to keep it going,” Chris Kammer. Kammer Family Foundation President said. “I’m so pumped up. I’m so excited about these lights.”

It’s a sea of lights to help brighten dark times.

Kammer took over his dad’s non-profit foundation, Kammer Family Foundation, dedicated to keeping these lights on.

“There’s more lights here than the tree in Rockefeller in New York City,” he said.

Three football fields of colorful trees have brought holiday cheer to University Avenue for 25 years, but this year is different.

“It’s the most important year for the lights because we’re in the most challenging times we’ve had in our lifetime,” Kammer said.

Kammer and dozens of volunteers decorated the area to pay tribute to frontline workers.

“We have pink lights in the center and are surrounded by and embrace the blue color. The blue color represents the frontline workers,” he said.

It doesn’t stop there.

In the middle of the display, there’s a tree with flashing pink lights symbolizing a heartbeat.

“It’s the heartbeat of our world. It’s the heartbeat of the display,” Kammer said.

It also represents a message: there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“Stay strong, keep smiling and thank you to the frontline workers who are so important at this time,” Kammer said.

He said with help from the community, he plans to keep the tradition alive for years to come.

To help keep the lights on, visit the Kammer Family Foundation website.

