Madison holiday pop-up store highlights local artisans

By Caroline Peterson and Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of ‘Artists Sunday,’ a nationwide movement to encourage shoppers to buy goods from craftspeople, Dane Buy Local highlighted a pop-up shop they created to feature local artisans.

The artist-focused day takes place annually the Sunday after Thanksgiving and on the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Kylee’s Gift Cottage in Madison features dozens of artists, rotating every week, that gives shoppers a chance to take a look at hand-made goods.

On Sunday, a weaver from the Eau Claire area showcased her work. Barb Geurink has weaved textiles and sold her work through her business, Hot Off The Loom, for more than 20 years.

”I think art is important in your life. It doesn’t have to be expensive, it just means you are really thinking about what you are purchasing and really appreciate it,” she said.

The pop-up store, located on Madison’s west side off Odana Road, will feature various artists through the month of December. For more information, click HERE.

