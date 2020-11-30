Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison after burning down home after breakup

(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF HERMAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Lowell man was sentenced to four years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision Monday for burning down his home with gasoline after going through a breakup.

The Office of the District Attorney noted that a fire was reported on April 12, 2017 on Hilldale Road in the Township of Herman. Officers responded to the residence and found 42-year-old Benjamin Mueller with soot on his hands and “smelling of intoxicants.” The court also cited that Mueller was rolling around on the ground wearing Totally Pink brand purple pajama pants.

The DA’s Office reports that Mueller used gasoline to start two fires in the basement of the residence where he was living after going through a breakup. Officers also found multiple beer cans laying around the residence.

“While no one was hurt, other than the defendant, intentionally setting fire to a residence is dangerous in the extreme and incarceration is necessary to protect the public,” said District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg.

Officials also said other residents were displaced for an extended period of time following the fire while the building was repaired.

