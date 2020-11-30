Advertisement

Man shot after hunting incident in Waushara County

The incident occurred last Tuesday morning
The incident occurred last Tuesday morning(WLUC-TV6)
By Juliana Tornabene
Nov. 30, 2020
TOWN OF COLOMA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office and state Dept. of Natural Resources are investigating after someone was shot Thursday during a hunting incident.

Waushara County Dispatch received a call around 4:40 p.m. with the caller saying someone had been shot near the intersection of Czech Avenue and 7th Court in the Town of Coloma.

Officials noted that the victim received non-life threatening injuries. Neither the suspect nor the victim are from this area, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office and the DNR are still investigating the circumstances around this shooting.

