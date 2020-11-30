Advertisement

Man slain in Chicago dispute over hands in Thanksgiving food

The victim was stabbed at least nine times.
Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a Chicago man has been charged with murder after a fatal fight that began when he put his hands in Thanksgiving leftovers.

James Dixon is charged with killing Vincell Jackson, who was the boyfriend of the Thanksgiving party host.

A prosecutor says Jackson was trying to escort Dixon out of the Chicago house because he put his hands in leftovers around 3 a.m. Friday. The fight moved to the porch, where Jackson was stabbed at least nine times.

Defense attorney Patrick Ryan says Dixon was properly defending himself. A judge set bond at $350,000.

