Man slain in Chicago dispute over hands in Thanksgiving food

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a Chicago man has been charged with murder after a fatal fight that began when he put his hands in Thanksgiving leftovers.

James Dixon is charged with killing Vincell Jackson, who was the boyfriend of the Thanksgiving party host.

A prosecutor says Jackson was trying to escort Dixon out of the Chicago house because he put his hands in leftovers around 3 a.m. Friday. The fight moved to the porch, where Jackson was stabbed at least nine times.

Defense attorney Patrick Ryan says Dixon was properly defending himself. A judge set bond at $350,000.

