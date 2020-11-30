Monday’s COVID-19 update sees few new cases and few tests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While Mondays typically report the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in any given week, the start of the first week after Thanksgiving saw the lowest number in weeks.

In its daily tracker, the Dept. of Health Services recorded 2,534 new cases Monday. Barring the update that came the day after Thanksgiving, that’s the lowest number since October 12, when new cases fell below the 2,000 mark.

Much of that decline, however, can be attributed to a similar drop in tests. The 8,740 total tests tallied Monday is also the fewest since October 5, when 8,560 test results were recorded, approximately 1,700 of which were positive.

For comparison, the percentage of tests that were positive on that date was around 20 percent versus 29 percent this week. As it stands, even with the holiday, more than one in three coronavirus tests performed over the past week have come back positive.

With Monday’s new case total coming in lower than last week, the seven-day rolling average, which covers the entire four-day holiday weekend, dipped to 4,209 cases per day, which is the lowest point of the month.

With the latest cases included, DHS now reports 387,235 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Of those, nearly 69,000 cases remain active, dropping the percentage of active cases to 17.8 percent after spending much of the past several weeks above 20 percent.

DHS’ update reported six more deaths, matching this time last week. As such the seven-day rolling average for deaths remained at 43 deaths per day over the past week. That number had peaked at 55 per day going into the holiday.

In all, 3,313 people have died from complications related to COVID-19, the agency’s numbers show. Monday’s figures do not appear to include the Madison East student whose death Sunday was attributed to the virus.

Fewer than 100 more people were hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Altogether, there are still more than 1,800 people in hospitals across Wisconsin. Right now, approximately 84 percent of hospital beds in the state are filled either with COVID-19 patients or people who were admitted for other reasons.

