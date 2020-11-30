MPD responds to 3 shots fired calls in 5 hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A five-hour stretch Sunday afternoon saw officers with the Madison Police Dept. respond to three separate reports of gunfire in the city.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. The only reported victim in any of the instances was a man who was in his car when a bullet struck it.

There was no indication by MPD that any of the calls may be related to each other.

Troy Drive

The first call came shortly after noon when a man who lives in the 800 block of Troy Drive called police to report hearing a gunshot near his home.

The man told investigators a driver was in a dispute with someone in another car when both vehicles stopped. The individuals in vehicles got out and started throwing items at each other, the witness reported, up until the initial driver pulled a gun a fired a single shot.

Officers who responded to the scene found a glass bottle and a wrench in the roadway, MPD’s report indicated.

No one involved in the exchange ever called police to report injuries or property damage.

Hoard St.

The second call came around 2:40 p.m. when a 45-year-old Sun Prairie man reported a gunshot struck his car while it was in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Hoard St.

The victim told police he saw an armed man get out of a car and start firing before immediately hopping back in his vehicle and fleeing. As the shots rang out, he saw several people took off running away.

One of the bullets struck the victim’s driver’s side door, while he was still in the car. He was not hurt, and investigators say he was likely not an intended target.

Danbury St.

Just after 5 p.m., several people called police to report the third instance of gunfire.

The witnesses told investigators they heard shots being fired near the intersection of Danbury St. and Lumley Rd. One of them said they saw a dark sedan driving off afterwards.

Officers responding to the scene found several shell casings in the road, the MPD report indicates.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

