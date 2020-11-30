Multiple units respond to rural Jefferson Co. structure fire

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple units are responding to a structure fire in rural Jefferson Co. in the 9000 block of Retzlaff Rd. Monday afternoon.

Dane County Dispatch says the fire was called in around 2:02 p.m. Units from Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Cottage Grove, Marshall and Fort Atkinson responded after a box alarm was called, however, Cambridge Fire says the box alarm status has since been struck down.

All occupants safely exited the structure and no injures have been reported, Cambridge Fire says.

This is a developing story, stay with NBC15 as more details become known.

