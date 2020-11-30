Packers get 100th win against Chicago with 41-25 offensive beat down of Bears

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As has been the theme his entire career, Aaron Rodgers got past the Packers biggest rival with ease as Green Bay improved to 8-3 on the year.

Rodgers finished with 211 passing yards and four touchdowns while also reaching the 50,000 passing yard milestone in his career becoming the 11th quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark.

With Akiem Hicks out, Green Bay also found success early and often in the run game, totaling 182 yards on the ground setting up the play action pass to gash a Bears defense that look uninspired at times.

The Packers are back home for their next game when they host Philadelphia for a 3:25 C.T. kickoff on December 6th.

