Rep. Bryan Steil reports full recovery, free of COVID-19 symptoms
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Republican Rep. Bryan Steil announced that he is fully recovered and symptom free Monday following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis last week.
The representative tweeted Monday that he will continue a normal schedule and adhere to CDC guidelines after discussing next steps with his doctor.
“I appreciate the well wishes following my COVID-19 diagnosis,” Rep. Steil said.
Steil announced on Sunday, Nov. 22 that he had tested positive for the virus after working in Washington D.C. the week prior. He was experiencing mild symptoms after returning home to Janesville, then contacted his health care provider.
He was tested that Sunday.
