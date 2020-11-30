Gov. Evers certifies election results after WEC Chair signs off on Biden victory

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers certified the results of the state’s Nov. 3 election Monday night, just a few hours after the Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs signed off on the results of the recount.

The governor signed the Certificate of Ascertainment, in accordance with state and federal laws, which approves the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Gov. Evers also thanked election workers for “working tirelessly” to ensure a safe, fair and efficient election.

Following Chairperson Ann Jacobs’ “determination of the recount and the presidential contest” earlier in the day, it now opens the five-day window for President Donald Trump’s campaign to appeal the recount, the commission had explained. The results of the recounts in Milwaukee and Dane Co. added to President-elect Biden’s victory over President Trump.

The president promised Saturday to file a lawsuit either on Monday or Tuesday, in an attempt to overturn the results of the election by disqualifying as many as 238,000 ballots. President Trump’s attorneys have alleged, without evidence, that there was widespread fraud and illegal activity.

Wisconsin’s chief election official Meagan Wolfe made it explicit Monday that the results of the presidential election were not being certified by the WEC Monday, explaining that the presidential contest is different than other contests on the ballot.

“This is a very different process than for the other contests on the November 3 ballot where the WEC Chair does determine the winner and issues certificates of election,” said Wolfe. “There is no certificate of election in a presidential contest.”

A copy of the canvass determination and a statement of ascertainment was then sent to Gov. Evers Office on Monday and for him to decide on whether or not to sign off on the slate of presidential electors.

Wolfe stated that the law requires the Chair determine the result of the recount and the contest based on the certified result statements submitted by all 72 counties. This determination is what can be appealed. If there is no determination then parties to a recount do not have anything to appeal.

Other contests that were on the Wisconsin ballot such as Congress, state Senate and state Assembly will be canvassed by Chairperson Ann Jacobs and then she will issue a certificate of election for those contests.

During the WEC meeting on Tuesday, Chairperson Jacobs will certify the other contests, resulting in issuance of certificates of election to the winners, because there was no recount in those contests and no appeal needed.

Wolfe also noted that this was the same process followed during the 2016 presidential election. This process has always been followed by leaders of both major parties.

The slate of presidential electors for the winning candidate will meet at noon on Monday, Dec. 14 to cast their votes for president.

