Advertisement

SSM Health videos provide coping mechanisms to maintain mental health

SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health care officials want to ensure that people are taking of their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to their physical health.

SSM Health released a multi-part video series, “Peace in the Pandemic,” on Monday to provide peace and coping mechanisms for those who may be suffering under the weight of COVID-19.

According to a survey from the American Medical Association, the most searched terms on the internet during the start of the pandemic were related to “panic attack” and “anxiety”. Dr. Heather Smith of SSM Health says that mental health is still health.

“These videos are meant to be a gesture of hope for every patient and family we touch at SSM Health,” Dr. Smith said. “We’re grateful to work with some very gifted people at SSM Health who were more than happy to share their heartfelt talents with us.”

The videos currently posted feature tutorials on self-care through art, meditation and how to make homemade instruments.

There will be more videos released continually until Christmas, the hospital said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Sun Prairie PD confirms one dead after crash on WIS 19

Latest News

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
COVID-19 testing site at Alliant Energy Center. (Jason Rice/WMTV)
Alliant Energy Center braces for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 test surge
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis.
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis