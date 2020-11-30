SSM Health videos provide coping mechanisms to maintain mental health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health care officials want to ensure that people are taking of their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to their physical health.

SSM Health released a multi-part video series, “Peace in the Pandemic,” on Monday to provide peace and coping mechanisms for those who may be suffering under the weight of COVID-19.

According to a survey from the American Medical Association, the most searched terms on the internet during the start of the pandemic were related to “panic attack” and “anxiety”. Dr. Heather Smith of SSM Health says that mental health is still health.

“These videos are meant to be a gesture of hope for every patient and family we touch at SSM Health,” Dr. Smith said. “We’re grateful to work with some very gifted people at SSM Health who were more than happy to share their heartfelt talents with us.”

The videos currently posted feature tutorials on self-care through art, meditation and how to make homemade instruments.

There will be more videos released continually until Christmas, the hospital said.

