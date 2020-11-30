Wind chills near 10 degrees Tuesday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday will be the coldest day this week, and the coldest day in 275 days. High temperatures on Monday will only be in the lower 30s. The forecast high for Madison is 33 degrees. The last time the high temperature in Madison was this cold was on February 29, 2020. Keep in mind, a north wind at 10-15 mph will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s all day. The stratus clouds that were around this morning will slowly breakup this afternoon and evening.

High Temperatures - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold. Overnight will range from the upper teens to the lower 20s. A north wind at around 10 mph will put wind chills or feels like temperatures near 10 degrees Tuesday morning. Dangerous wind chills are not expected. However, it’s going to be very up comfortable to spend any amount of time outside Tuesday morning without being bundled up.

Wind Chills - Tuesday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will be a sunnier and warmer, not warm day. Despite a ton of sunshine, highs temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s, which is seasonable for this time of year. The wind will be out of the northwest at around 10 mph on Tuesday. This will likely keep wind chills in the mid to upper 20s all day.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday is looking like the nicest day this week. This is when temperatures will warm back to or just above 40 degrees. Wednesday is looking like a mostly sunny day with light winds.

Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Thursday and Friday will still feature a lot of sunshine but won’t be quite as warm. High temperatures by the end of the workweek will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Right now, it looks like we’ll see a little warm-up this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 40 degrees. The quiet, mostly sunny weather will continue, too.

Most of the area probably won’t see another drop of rain or a flake of snow until sometime next week. A major snowstorm will impact other parts of the country, though. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for parts of OH, PA and NY. This is where a foot of snow will be possible through Tuesday night.

No snow this week for southern Wisconsin (WMTV NBC15)

