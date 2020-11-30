Advertisement

Wind chills near 10 degrees Tuesday morning

It’s going to be a cold start to December!
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday will be the coldest day this week, and the coldest day in 275 days. High temperatures on Monday will only be in the lower 30s. The forecast high for Madison is 33 degrees. The last time the high temperature in Madison was this cold was on February 29, 2020. Keep in mind, a north wind at 10-15 mph will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s all day. The stratus clouds that were around this morning will slowly breakup this afternoon and evening.

High Temperatures - Monday
High Temperatures - Monday(WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold. Overnight will range from the upper teens to the lower 20s. A north wind at around 10 mph will put wind chills or feels like temperatures near 10 degrees Tuesday morning. Dangerous wind chills are not expected. However, it’s going to be very up comfortable to spend any amount of time outside Tuesday morning without being bundled up.

Wind Chills - Tuesday 8AM
Wind Chills - Tuesday 8AM(WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will be a sunnier and warmer, not warm day. Despite a ton of sunshine, highs temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s, which is seasonable for this time of year. The wind will be out of the northwest at around 10 mph on Tuesday. This will likely keep wind chills in the mid to upper 20s all day.

Tuesday's Planner
Tuesday's Planner(WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday is looking like the nicest day this week. This is when temperatures will warm back to or just above 40 degrees. Wednesday is looking like a mostly sunny day with light winds.

Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs
Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs(WMTV NBC15)

Thursday and Friday will still feature a lot of sunshine but won’t be quite as warm. High temperatures by the end of the workweek will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Right now, it looks like we’ll see a little warm-up this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 40 degrees. The quiet, mostly sunny weather will continue, too.

Most of the area probably won’t see another drop of rain or a flake of snow until sometime next week. A major snowstorm will impact other parts of the country, though. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for parts of OH, PA and NY. This is where a foot of snow will be possible through Tuesday night.

No snow this week for southern Wisconsin
No snow this week for southern Wisconsin(WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Wind chills near 10 degrees Tuesday morning

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Sun Prairie PD confirms one dead after crash on WIS 19

Latest News

Wind chills near 10 degrees Tuesday morning
Strong wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph will generate wind chills in the 20s .through the...
Lots of Sunshine on the Way This Week
Feels-like temperatures will fall into the teens across southern Wisconsin on Monday morning.
Bundle up for Monday morning
Brendan's Sunday Forecast