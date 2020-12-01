Alliant Energy Center braces for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 test surge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Public Health of Madison and Dane County is anticipating a surge in those seeking virus tests Tuesday, and is meeting the demand by enlisting the help of the Wisconsin National Guard.

With the additional help, PHMDC says testing capacity will be increased by 15 percent each hour, totaling approximately 400 tests every 60 minutes.

However, even at a rate of nine tests per second, PHMDC says to prepare for long lines. If you can, isolate an extra day and get tested on Wednesday after 11 a.m. if waiting in line for hours isn’t something you want to do.

Getting tested at noon on Tuesday will not render results any faster than a test after 4 of 5 p.m. when lines are half as long, PHMDC explains. Wednesday through Saturday, lines are rarely over an hour and are usually less than 30 minutes later in the week.

PHMDC reminds the public to pre-register to save time and limit contact with others while waiting for test results.

Testing is recommended for those who have COVID-19 symptoms, who have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus or who work closely with high-risk populations, according to PHMDC.

Testing is not recommended for people who plan to attend a gathering and want to “make sure they are ok,” or who are getting tested frequently as tests cost about $100 each and should not be wasted.

Free flu vaccines will continue to be available for anyone, regardless of insurance status, PHMDC says.

