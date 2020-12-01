Assembly Republicans release proposed package of COVID-19 initiatives

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Assembly Republicans released a package of initiatives Tuesday that they believe would help the state address the COVID-19 health crisis.

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said that this packet of proposed legislation builds off Gov. Evers’ most recent relief proposal.

“After working through ideas and discussions with Assembly GOP members, we have created a robust package to address the critical needs of our state,” said Speaker Vos.

The list of possible initiatives include the creation of a $100 million fund to respond to the COVID-19 emergency, doubling the number of local public health care workers and offering at home antigen tests for weekly use.

The plan also mentions a possible payment of $371 for parents of students who have done at least 50% virtual learning since September.

According to a news release, the package would also include a necessary statutory change to provide a safe distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vos said he looked forward to working more with his colleagues and Gov. Tony Evers to create bipartisan solutions to this virus.

Here are the full list of proposed initiatives:

Create of a $100 million fund to respond to the public health emergency

Double the number of local public health staff working on the COVID-19 response

Offer weekly rapid antigen tests for home use

Continue the prohibition of co-payments for any COVID-19 tests

Establish legislative oversight of vaccine distribution plan

Provide guidelines for state employees to return to work

Reauthorize state employee transfers

Establish limited liability for schools, businesses and local governments

Allow for an essential family member/caregiver to visit a loved one in nursing homes in specific circumstances

Re-establish personal electronic computing device grants for schools ($9 million)

Require teacher instruction from school buildings by end of January, providing exceptions

Require school board approval of virtual instruction by two-thirds vote of the board

Provide payments to parents of $371 (half of the per pupil aid increase for the year) for students who have had at least 50% virtual instruction since September.

Allow health service providers from other states to practice in Wisconsin

Require UW System to provide credit to students who assist in the COVID-19 response

Create of business grants for the hospitality industry

Require the Department of Workforce Development to eliminate the backlog of unemployment insurance claims

Senate Majority Leader-elect Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) says the Senate plans to provide state funding to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services response activities. He believes that many Wisconsinites are feeling the effects of the pandemic and the state’s medical fund currently has a surplus that could be put toward DHS.

“DHS has the ability to submit a request to the Joint Committee on Finance to transfer this surplus to an appropriation for the control and prevention of communicable diseases,” LeMahieu said. “These funds would then be available for immediate distribution to address the health and safety needs of state residents.”

This proposal comes on the same day that LeMahieu met with Governor Tony Evers to discuss relief proposals.

