Darlington officials extract 77-year-old woman from car after crash

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 77-year-old woman had to be extracted from her car Sunday afternoon after it overturned during a crash in Darlington.

The Darlington Police Department, Fire and EMS were called to a two-car crash around 3:10 p.m. at Clay Street and Minerva Street.

Darlington Police found that a vehicle traveling northbound by 33-year-old Janelle Johnson did not yield the right-of-way to an eastbound driving vehicle, occupied by 77-year-old Donna Smith.

The two cars crashed into each other and Smith’s vehicle overturned, trapping her inside. The Darlington Fire Department was able to extricate Smith from her car and she did not sustain any serious injuries. According to a news release, EMS treated Smith at the scene and then released her.

Johnson and the passengers in her vehicle were not injured.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Al’s Towing assisted at the crash.

