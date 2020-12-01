East High principal honors the life of student who died of COVID-19 complications

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Madison East High School principal Brendan Kearney released a video message to students honoring the life of Isai Morocho. Morocho died over Thanksgiving break due to a COVID-19 related illness.

“I have heard many, many wonderful things about him from students and from staff members and from members of his family over the past few days,” said Kearney. “I heard he was funny, that he was kind, that he listened to others, that he was a great student, that he had a great interest in theater and cooking. among other things. And that he was a great brother to his little sister,”

Morocho was a junior at the high school at the time of his death.

“This is a tremendous loss for everyone in our community and our hearts go out to his family in this time of unimaginable grief and we are going to do everything we can to support them as the East High community,” said Kearney.

With students in the Madison Metropolitan School District attending school remotely, Kearney says grieving together will be difficult.

“At a moment like this, I wish, now more than ever, we could be at the school to support each other. Our staff need to do that too and someday we will, but for now we just have to do our best to honor Isai and support the many people whose lives he touched,” said Kearney.

Kearney went on to say that Morocho’s family gave him permission to release the message to the community. They asked Kearney to convey one important message.

“I wanted to share something that Isai’s family has asked me to share directly in this message. To remind us that he was young, and he was healthy. And they wanted to share the cause of his passing yesterday so that we would remember the danger that COVID poses to all of us. And that we would do everything we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. So please stay safe out there East High and let us know if you need anything,”

