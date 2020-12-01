Advertisement

Fetch Wisconsin Rescue launches Giving Tuesday fundraising goal of $30k

Giving Tuesday Graphic
Giving Tuesday Graphic(WLUC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fetch Wisconsin Rescue needs the public’s help more than ever ahead of this year’s Giving Tuesday.

The pet rescue explained that up until now, they have relied on funds saved up over the years to get them through tough times and still provide services. They have had to cancel all of their usual in-person fundraising events this year, meaning their funds are dwindling.

The rescue said will not have enough funds to continue rescuing dogs and are asking donors to support them starting Monday night. They have already launched their Giving Tuesday donation drive online.

Their goal is to raise $30,000.

Anyone who donates at least $25 will be entered into a raffle for some dog-themed prizes. Each amount of donation will also qualify donors for various Fetch Rescue merchandise.

To donate, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Sun Prairie PD confirms one dead after crash on WIS 19

Latest News

WisDOT: Thank snow plow drivers by being safe on the road this winter
Sun Prairie man finds new purpose after losing his job during the pandemic
Sun Prairie man finds new purpose after losing his job during the pandemic
Multiple units respond to rural Jefferson Co. structure fire
Darlington crash
Darlington officials extract 77-year-old woman from car after crash
Orlando City forward Chris Mueller (9) follows a play during the first half of an MLS soccer...
Former Badger, Chris Mueller called up to US Men’s National Team