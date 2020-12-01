Fetch Wisconsin Rescue launches Giving Tuesday fundraising goal of $30k

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fetch Wisconsin Rescue needs the public’s help more than ever ahead of this year’s Giving Tuesday.

The pet rescue explained that up until now, they have relied on funds saved up over the years to get them through tough times and still provide services. They have had to cancel all of their usual in-person fundraising events this year, meaning their funds are dwindling.

The rescue said will not have enough funds to continue rescuing dogs and are asking donors to support them starting Monday night. They have already launched their Giving Tuesday donation drive online.

Their goal is to raise $30,000.

Anyone who donates at least $25 will be entered into a raffle for some dog-themed prizes. Each amount of donation will also qualify donors for various Fetch Rescue merchandise.

To donate, visit their website.

