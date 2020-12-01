Advertisement

Former Badger, Chris Mueller called up to US Men’s National Team

Chris Mueller is called up to USMNT for first time in his career after four years in Madison and three in the MLS with Orlando.
Orlando City forward Chris Mueller (9) follows a play during the first half of an MLS soccer...
Orlando City forward Chris Mueller (9) follows a play during the first half of an MLS soccer playoff match against the New York City FC, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in his soccer career, Chris Mueller who played for UW-Madison from 2014 to 2017 has been called up to the US Men’s National Team camp.

The 2017 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year is the first player in Badgers program history to be called up to the USMNT senior team.

Mueller will join teammate Daryl Dike in representing Orlando City SC at the USMNT camp. Mueller scored a team-high 10 goals during his 2020 MLS campaign.

During his four seasons as a Badger, Mueller started 55 matches for the Cardinal and White totaling 22 goals and 35 assists. He was named the 2017 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, 2017 All-Big Ten First Team and 2017 Midwest All-Region First Team his senior year.

The Schaumburg, Illinois native will join USMNT manager, Gregg Berhalter’s 22-player camp ahead of their international friendly against El Salvador on Dec. 9 in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Sun Prairie PD confirms one dead after crash on WIS 19

Latest News

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. plays during the second half of an NCAA college football...
No. 10 Hoosiers lose Penix for the season with torn ACL; Tuttle to start in his place vs Wisconsin
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, right, and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during the second...
Badgers rise to No. 4 in latest AP men’s basketball poll
NFL flexes Packers game time for Week 14
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against...
Packers get 100th win against Chicago with 41-25 offensive beat down of Bears