Former Badger, Chris Mueller called up to US Men’s National Team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in his soccer career, Chris Mueller who played for UW-Madison from 2014 to 2017 has been called up to the US Men’s National Team camp.

The 2017 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year is the first player in Badgers program history to be called up to the USMNT senior team.

Mueller will join teammate Daryl Dike in representing Orlando City SC at the USMNT camp. Mueller scored a team-high 10 goals during his 2020 MLS campaign.

Former @BadgerMSoccer star Chris Mueller receives his first call-up to the #USMNT!!! He's certainly earned a look 👀 Congrats @cmueller1662 #OnWisconsin https://t.co/ZK3W2aiiGs — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) November 30, 2020

During his four seasons as a Badger, Mueller started 55 matches for the Cardinal and White totaling 22 goals and 35 assists. He was named the 2017 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, 2017 All-Big Ten First Team and 2017 Midwest All-Region First Team his senior year.

The Schaumburg, Illinois native will join USMNT manager, Gregg Berhalter’s 22-player camp ahead of their international friendly against El Salvador on Dec. 9 in Fort Lauderdale.

For all those who helped him get there, including his #Badgers family, congrats to @cmueller1662 who stands alone as our first @USMNT senior team call-up



Game Dec. 9 vs. El Salvador



📸 - Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Orlando photo) pic.twitter.com/MLtUzr9Yrj — Wisconsin Soccer (@BadgerMSoccer) November 30, 2020

